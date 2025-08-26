Northern California summer interrupted by thunderstorms

An unusual scene is developing in the skies over parts of Northern California on Tuesday. Small thunderstorms have been popping up in the region through the late morning hours.

Quite an unusual scene in the southern Sacramento Valley this morning. A few small thunderstorms going up!



If you can hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning.



Widespread storms this afternoon for the Sierra with Flood Watches posted for the eastern slope,… pic.twitter.com/BorRxmlGsp — Nic Merianos (@NickMerianos) August 26, 2025

The activity was focused north of Sacramento through early morning, but the storms have started moving southward. Thunderstorms, brief heavy rain, lightning and hail are all possible with this system.

Even areas further south, like southeast of Modesto and eastern Stanislaus County, are seeing active weather on Tuesday.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are already developing in the valley, with more action expected in the mountains this afternoon. ⛈️



Keeping an eye on a few thunderstorms north of Sacramento and southeast of Modesto. #cawx pic.twitter.com/FhZ5iw57AC — Ashley Nanfria (@ashleynanfria) August 26, 2025

Come the afternoon hours Tuesday, widespread storms are expected in the Sierra Nevada – prompting a Flood Watch for the eastern slope, including for Truckee and the Lake Tahoe area.

Monsoonal moisture is fueling the system.

Monsoonal moisture continues to fuel Sierra storms, as seen on this satellite timelapse. ⛈️

Be prepared for more thunderstorms this afternoon. #CAwx https://t.co/EGN7QvqRNW — Ashley Nanfria (@ashleynanfria) August 26, 2025

Temperatures are still expected to be in the 80s to low 90s for most of Northern California on Tuesday.