Northern California summer interrupted by thunderstorms
An unusual scene is developing in the skies over parts of Northern California on Tuesday. Small thunderstorms have been popping up in the region through the late morning hours.
The activity was focused north of Sacramento through early morning, but the storms have started moving southward. Thunderstorms, brief heavy rain, lightning and hail are all possible with this system.
Even areas further south, like southeast of Modesto and eastern Stanislaus County, are seeing active weather on Tuesday.
Come the afternoon hours Tuesday, widespread storms are expected in the Sierra Nevada – prompting a Flood Watch for the eastern slope, including for Truckee and the Lake Tahoe area.
Monsoonal moisture is fueling the system.
Temperatures are still expected to be in the 80s to low 90s for most of Northern California on Tuesday.