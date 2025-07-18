Trash pick up to resume in Northern California as Republic Services strike ends with tentative deal

Trash services across many Northern California cities will resume on Saturday after Republic Services and Teamsters reached a tentative deal.

Teamsters Local 439 informed Republic Services that picket lines are coming down.

Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi announced on social media that trash services were set to resume in Stockton. The City of Lathrop also took to social media to announce that trash services were going to resume.

Many San Joaquin County and Solano residents were feeling the impacts of the strike, including some residents taking the matter into their own hands.

The City of Fairfield threatened legal action against Republic Services, calling the situation a public health emergency.

Several Bay Area cities, such as San Jose, Daly City, Half Moon Bay and Fremont, were also impacted by the strike.

The City of Fremont said Saturday's residential collection services will focus on reported missed garbage and recycling pickups, as well as missed organics from Wednesday through Friday. Saturday's work will also include missed commercial pickups.

On Monday, all three waste bin collections will be collected on their normal days.

Details on the tentative agreement were not released.