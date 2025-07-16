Stockton residents help others dispose trash amid second week of Republic Services strike

Some Stockton residents turn to outside groups to haul away trash amid Republic Service strike

As the Republic Service strike enters its second week and trash in Stockton piles up, some residents are taking the matter into their own hands.

"I'm sure it won't take too long before we start to see, you know, I hate to say, maggots and things of that sort in the, in the food," Republic Services Customer Margaret Guzman said.

Rotten trash continues to pile up across parts of Stockton.

"They apologized for the inconvenience and they're going to do what they can do," Guzman continued. "I don't know what that's going to be, you know, or what they're going to do."

The Republic Services strike is now in its second week. This means it's also been two weeks of abnormal and sporadic pickups and overflowing cans.

Because of this and the smell that lingers in some neighborhoods, residents are starting to take action.

"We were here at church the other night and noticed that our garbage can was overflowing, and realized it was the same service that isn't being picked up that we've been hearing around town," Stephanie Khan said. "I told members, just throw it into the trailer and we'll go take care of it."

Khan is just one Stocktonian taking matters into her own hands. She is now posting online, offering to take her trailer to homes across the city and pick up trash.

"We noticed that a lot of other people are experiencing the same thing, so we put our services out there saying we'll come pick up your trash for you and go dump it," she said.

Khan said they've been getting 50 to 75 requests for trash pickup per day. While she wants to help as many people as she can, her and her family's services come at a cost.

"Obviously, we would love to help everyone out but we do have to charge a fee because there's gas. We do pay a fee at the dumps," she explained. "The money that we're raising is to put these kids through their boxing classes."

After making multiple trips to the dump every day, Khan sees the problem piling up firsthand.

"They at least have anywhere from five to 10 bags on the outside of the garbage can," she continued. "I think everyone is just trying to help in their community, their surroundings, and trying to help all those that are affected."

A sanitation strike with no end in sight, leaving people with few options.

While Khan has been helping dozens of people, the city does not recommend residents pay anyone who is not vetted to pick up trash. This is because they don't know if these volunteers are disposing of trash properly at a dump site or discarding garbage in other neighborhoods.

Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi put out a statement Wednesday saying Republic Services is not fulfilling its contract. She said if they don't send employees back to work, the company will no longer have a contract with the city.