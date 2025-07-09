Stockton trash collector strike enters second day as Bay Area workers stop pickups in solidarity

Thousands of residents in Stockton could see delays in their trash services as waste workers in San Joaquin County hit the picket line.

Republic Services workers in Stockton are on day two of their strike Wednesday.

It's a part of a growing trash collectors' strike movement that's already taken off in other parts of the country.

"They just want fair wages," said Lee Story, a union member striking in Stockton on Wednesday.

The City of Stockton and Lathrop officials are warning residents about trash collection delays due to the strike and are asking for patience.

The union in Stockton says they've been pushing for better pay, benefits, and stronger labor protections on the job, but says the company isn't budging.

Republic Services said in a statement they are in contract negotiations and "anticipate temporary service delays for some recycling and waste collection customers."

"We are making adjustments to our operations to ensure our ability to continue providing service during this situation," Republic Services added.

With around 3,500 workers on strike, this could mean major delays for trash pickups across Stockton – and the union says even more cities could join the strike if negotiations aren't met.

Trash collectors across several Bay Area cities are already striking in solidarity with Stockton.

At this time, there is no word on when we could see the end of this strike.