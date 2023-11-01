Northern California co-pilot indicted for threatening to shoot captain if Delta flight diverted

MARYSVILLE — A Northern California pilot is now facing federal charges after being accused of threatening to shoot his co-pilot inside the Delta Airlines cockpit of their commercial flight.

The pilot, Jonathan Dunn, lives in rural Marysville, about 42 miles north of Sacramento.

A Department of Transportation inspector general report shows that on August 22, 2023, Dunn had a disagreement with his flight's captain, who wanted to divert the flight due to a passenger medical event. Dunn allegedly told the captain they would be shot multiple times if the flight diverted.

"It's surprising," California Pilot's Association counsel Karl Schweikert said.

Schweikert said he has never heard of a case like this one.

The inspector general report did not give the flight's origin or destination. It did confirm Dunn was a federal flight deck officer, which means he was allowed to legally carry a gun in the cockpit.

"We adopted flight deck officers in the wake of 9/11 to try and provide a last line of defense for the cockpit," Schweikert said. "We also put air marshals in planes on a random chance."

Flight deck officers undergo thorough background checks, psychiatric evaluations and 60 hours of training before being allowed to carry guns on domestic flights.

"If this program needs to be revamped, if it needs to be changed, if it needs to be eliminated, I'm sure that discussion will occur. I'm sure it's already occurring," Schweikert said.

Dunn is due back in court later this month.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.