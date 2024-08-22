Multiple Northern California campuses see safety scares less than a month into school year

What Northern California school's are doing to keep students safe after multiple scares

ELK GROVE – There have been multiple safety scares on Northern California school campuses as kids return to the classroom for the 2024/2025 school year.

More than five incidents have required school districts to send letters to parents and in some cases, lockdown campuses.

In Elk Grove, John Erdhardt Elementary parents are keeping closer than usual to their kids Thursday after receiving a letter from the school that there was a suspicious man trying to lure kids into his light grey four-door Mazda during drop off Wednesday morning.

"I had to coach them all over again: be vigilant. Don't trust anybody," said Joe Molina, a parent at John Erdhardt Elementary.

School resource officers are pretty common on school campuses these days, and parents said they see them patrolling during drop-off and pick-up times but still someone who was allegedly suspicious was lurking.

"Definitely alarmed," said Curtis Berry whose daughter is in kindergarten at John Erdhardt Elementary. "I don't want to hear about that happening anywhere, especially where my child is going."

That same morning near another Elk Grove Unified campus, a Sheldon High student was assaulted by someone who was not a student there. The district sent a letter to parents that said the suspect was arrested.

Other incidents on or near school campuses

On Aug. 20, a 16-year-old was stabbed in front of Mira Loma High School in Sacramento after a fight broke out.

Earlier this month, there was also a bomb threat near a Roseville school that was placed on lockdown.

There have also been two lockdowns at Lodi Unified campuses since kids have been back on campus. The latest one occurred on Aug. 20.

Stockton police told CBS13 that there was a disturbance involving parents in the 2200 block of Wagner Heights Road that forced Delta Sierra Middle School to go on lockdown.

Two arrests were made, including 29-year-old Alexa Brown, who was arrested for battery on school grounds and child abuse-related charges.

A 15-year-old girl was also arrested for battery on school grounds and trespassing on school grounds.

Stockton police said a 12-year-old girl who was a victim declined medical attention.

What are districts doing to keep students and staff safe?

Stockton Unified is taking big steps with new safety systems this school year.

Visitors will need to go through a visitor management system before entering any campus. Plus it added a new emergency notification system for critical situations and additional cameras on campuses.

"I hope they can have more resource officers come out and patrol the school," Berry said.

Elk Grove Unified said it did not add any new resource officers over the summer, but it is fully staffed and they are constantly patrolling all the campuses in an effort to keep students safe.

"It happens anywhere, it doesn't matter," Molina said. "You just have to keep an eye out for everybody."

Elk Grove Unified said the two incidents this week were both isolated.

Officials are reminding adults and students to stay aware of their surroundings and if they see something, say something.