At least 7 people shot near SEPTA bus stop in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - At least seven people were shot near a SEPTA bus station at Rising Sun and Cottman avenues in Northeast Philadelphia shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

The School District of Philadelphia said at least seven kids were injured in the shooting.

At last check, police said there were at least seven people shot - police did not confirm the ages of the victims.

SEPTA said a Route 18 bus driving west on Rising Sun Avenue and St. Vincents Street was caught in the crossfire at Rising Sun Avenue and Loney Street. According to SEPTA, no one on the bus was struck.

There's no word on any arrests or motive.

This is a developing story and will be updated.