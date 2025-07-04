North Lake Tahoe July 4 fireworks at Incline Village canceled over storm damage

One Lake Tahoe area Fourth of July fireworks show has been canceled due to storm damage, officials say.

The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District announced Friday morning that the Incline Village, Nevada fireworks show scheduled for later in the evening had been canceled after the fireworks barge was damaged by weather.

🚫 Incline Village 2025 Fireworks Cancelled 🚫 Due to damage sustained on the fireworks barge during last night’s storm,... Posted by North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District on Friday, July 4, 2025

Wind gusts blew through the Tahoe region this week, but no exact details about the damage to the barge have been released.

Unsettled weather has been hitting the Tahoe region in recent weeks, including a storm system in late June that caught many Tahoe visitors off guard and left eight people dead when a boat capsized on the lake.

Despite the Incline Village cancellation, a number of other fireworks shows are still scheduled to take place around the Tahoe region on July 4.