6 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes on Lake Tahoe during storm, Coast Guard says

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Brandon Downs

CBS Sacramento

Six people died and two others are missing after a 27-foot boat capsized on Lake Tahoe on Saturday afternoon, the U.S. Coast Guard said. 

The Coast Guard said the boat capsized due to a large swell around 3 p.m. near D.L. Bliss State Park. 

At least six people died after a boat capsized on Lake Tahoe on Saturday, June 21, 2025, the U.S. Coast Guard said.  U.S. Coast Guard

Six people have died, two were taken to the hospital and two others are missing, officials said. 

ALERTCalifornia cameras captured blue skies for most of the day before a storm system moved through the area around 3 p.m., dropping snow in the area before blue skies returned about an hour later.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, California State Parks, South Lake Tahoe Police Department and others are assisting in the incident. 

D.L. Bliss State Park is about 10 miles northwest of South Lake Tahoe and just north of Emerald Bay.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

