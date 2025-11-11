Northern California lawmakers return to D.C. for pivotal vote to end government shutdown

Northern California congressional members are flying back to Washington, D.C., for a vote to end the government shutdown on Wednesday.

On the eve of the vote, unpaid federal workers remain standing by, unsure when they will get paid again. Ronald Tolentino is a furloughed federal worker at Travis Air Force Base, waiting to see what happens next.

"I will call it stressful," Tolentino said. "It's just like the waiting. The waiting is part of the stress that's happening."

Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) said she will vote no on the deal to end the shutdown, one she said does not address rising health care costs.

"I'm going to get on a red-eye tonight to get back to vote," Matsui said.

Matsui said that while she believes Congress is on a path to end the shutdown, she said "that doesn't mean that the battle isn't over."

Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-Roseville) has stayed in the nation's capital during the shutdown, even as Congress went on recess. Kiley said he will vote to reopen the government and said he believes the government would return to being fully operational quickly.

"The SNAP benefits will go out. The federal workers will get their back pay," he said. "There might be some administrative issues in some elements of this, but as soon as we pass that bill and it's signed into law, the funding is there and the normal distribution of it can resume."

Kiley added that the mounting pressure of flight restrictions and SNAP federal food aid benefits heading into the Thanksgiving holiday led to a turning point in negotiations.

"The urgency to act has gone up," Kiley said.

Now, a vote to open the federal government back up for business looms.

"I think it's realistic and reasonable to expect everybody to be at work Monday next week," Tolentino said.