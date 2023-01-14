Nonprofit military veterans helping Sacramento clean up from storms

Volunteers to help Sacramento crews with storm clean-up

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - This series of storms is overwhelming Sacramento public works crews.

"This is probably the most impactful storm we've had in decades," said Daniel Bowers, Sacramento's Director of Emergency Management.

Bowers says that since New Year's Eve, more than 16,000 calls have come in for assistance and crews are working around the clock patrolling levees, clearing storm drains, and dealing with downed trees,

"They've been on pretty much 12-hour shifts, 12 on 12 off," Bowers says.

Now, emergency crews will be getting outside help. The Team Rubicon organization will deploy more than 150 volunteers in Sacramento to help with storm recovery.

"We want to bridge that gap," said Team Rubicon Incident Commander Norman Corson.

They're setting up a base at Cal Expo's horse track, turning the Turf Club into a dormitory, chow hall, and logistics hub.

"These are weekend people who volunteer their time," Corson says.

The nonprofit organization is founded by military veterans who use their training to now help with natural disasters.

"Really, during times like these, there's no better resource to rely on than America's veterans," said Bowers

They've already had a dozen people working since New Year's Day, helping remove storm debris.

"With the ground saturated, wind, we're just dropping trees all the time," Corson states.

"They've really supplemented our public works crews, they've been out in the field clearing trees day and night," says Bowers.

And the city says they're making a difference.

"They've been answering priority calls, which have made us clear those roads a lot quicker," Bowers says.

Team members are not paid. They say the reward is helping people when they need it most.

"You've made their life better and they know it and they let you know it and it's that kind of a response from members of the community that really feeds us," says Corson.

Team Rubicon performs all the work for free.

Anyone interested in volunteering or donating to the organization can visit their website for more information.