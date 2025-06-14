"No Kings" protests taking place in Northern California on Saturday

Multiple protests are expected throughout Northern California as part of the "No Kings" movement on Saturday.

The protests coincide with President Donald Trump's birthday and the military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army in Washington D.C., which Mr. Trump will be attending.

"On June 14—Flag Day— President Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday," the No Kings website states. "We're not gathering to feed his ego. We're building a movement that leaves him behind."

Northern California events

A protest is planned at the California State Capitol on the West steps in Sacramento. It will begin at 10 a.m. and is scheduled to end at 1 p.m.

According to Indivisible Sacramento, the event host, there will be speakers at the Capitol protest. Some of the speakers include Assembly Member Maggie Krell and Sacramento council member Roger Dickinson.

Other protests are planned at the Roseville Galleria, Galt City Hall, East Bidwell Street/Highway 50 Overpass in Folsom, San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton.

A protest is scheduled at 10 a.m. in Woodland, with people marching from the new courthouse to the old courthouse. In Davis, an event is planned at the Superior Court at 10 a.m.

Non-violent protests

The organizing page for No Kings states the movement is committed to non-violent action.

"We expect all participants to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events," its website states.