Niners superfan covers lucky helmet with player autographs

Lucky Niners fan and son score team autographs Lucky Niners fan and son score team autographs 03:09

SANTA CLARA -- Tuan Anh Nguyen is dedicated.

Nguyen has been coming to Levi's Stadium almost every day for the past few months, all for a chance to catch 49ers players leaving practice and ask them to sign his helmet.

"Today is my off day so I can stay probably like five, six hours," Nguyen said. "I have a son, seven years old. He's a Niners fan and he loves it. You know, whatever I do, one day he can inherit everything I collect for him."

So far Nguyen has been pretty lucky.

His helmet is covered in signatures and he's been able to meet some big names.

His favorite?

"George Kittle. Yeah, very humble, friendly guy. I love you George Kittle!" Nguyen said.

But on this Friday before the NFC Championship game, Tu Nguyen has his eye on getting the signature of one very particular player -- quarterback Brock Purdy.

"All you need to do is be patient and be respectful, wave at them and hopefully they stop," Nguyen said.

Tuan Anh's son, Aiden came straight from school to join his dad on the day's mission.

"Anybody come out yet? No. Hopefully Brock Purdy comes out today," Nguyen said.

Aiden must have been good luck.

"We got Brock Purdy. Yay!" Aiden exclaimed.

"So excited! See that's his autograph. My helmet's complete now," Nguyen said.

It's a moment and a day both Nguyen and his son won't forget and one they hope will be a sign of good luck going into championship weekend.

"It feels amazing to get. I wish him luck for this Sunday. Hopefully, we go to the Super Bowl and win number six for us and for the fans here too. Go Niners!" Nguyen said.