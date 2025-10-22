California National Guard will be deployed to help food banks, Gov. Gavin Newsom says

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that he will be deploying state National Guard members as well as California Volunteers to help staff food banks amid the ongoing government shutdown.

Newsom said the action mirrors a step he took early in the COVID-19 pandemic when he also dispatched California National Guard members, again to support food banks.

The governor stated that the Guard troops won't be acting as law enforcement during the deployment.

"I'm expediting state funds for food banks and directing the California National Guard and California Volunteers to help distribute this food to families," Newsom stated.

Newsom has been warning that the continued government shutdown could disrupt the CalFresh program, known federally as SNAP, which provides food benefits to around 5.5 million California residents. Food banks across the state have said they are bracing for the potential increase in need.

The governor called out President Trump in his Wednesday announcement of the deployment.

"Trump's failure isn't abstract – it's literally taking food out of people's mouths. This is serious, this is urgent – and requires immediate action," Newsom stated.

CBS Sacramento has reached out to the White House for comment.

The government shutdown entered its 22nd day as of Wednesday, making it the second-longest in history.