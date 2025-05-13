Nevada City widow meets contractors helping to rebuild home she lost in a fire

NEVADA CITY — A 70-year-old widow in Nevada City lost everything in a house fire. Now, the community is showing up to help her rebuild by donating their time, labor or materials.

On Tuesday, she was introduced to the crew. About two dozen people showed up to make a game plan and spread the word.

"I don't even know how to describe what's happening here," Lori Wisniewski said. "And the more I'm learning as I go, there would be no way I would be able to rebuild if it weren't for all of these wonderful people who are volunteering."

Wisniewski lost her home back in January.

"It was so fully engulfed that things were starting to pop and i had to jump off the deck over behind me," she said, "so i'm really lucky to be here and I know that."

She described her escape to us last week, also telling us she has insufficient fire insurance because her husband, who passed away from cancer, is the one who usually handles that sort of thing.

"I think that's one thing, Nevada County is special. We do have a lot of people who will come together," said Tom Last, executive director of the Nevada County Contractors Association.

"Everybody that was here today is either offering a discounted service or free in many cases," said Matthew Sutherlin, owner of Green Bee Construction.

Sutherlin is spearheading the rebuild. He's gathered everyone to scope out the damage. They've assessed that it would be best to demolish the house and start over.

"We want to design something that Lori's going to love. We want to give her back a little piece of her life," said Dustin Ruckman, drafter and designer for DR Designs.

From drafters to plumbers to roofers, they've got a lot covered.

"It feels like a dream. It really does," Wisniewski said.

I asked Wisniewski what she thought her late husband would say if he were here.

"He'd probably be brought to tears, like I'm about to be," she answered.

"All I had to do was ask for help, and everybody said yes," Sutherlin said.

Even a local media company is offering its services to create a promotional commercial highlighting the community effort. Sutherlin says he hopes the endeavor creates momentum to help the next person in need.

"My hope is that it inspires other people to reach out to each other and lift each other up. There's so much despair in the community with fires and loss and tragedy. That doesn't have to be the end of the story," Sutherlin said.

"I cannot wait to have an open house and have all of these people back and let them enjoy the fruits of their labor. And more than that, my heart is full," Wisniewski said.

Sutherlin says they could break ground within the next two months.