Nearly 14K SMUD customers without power in south Sacramento amid severe heat

SACRAMENTO — Nearly 14,000 SMUD customers were without power in the south Sacramento area Saturday evening during what has been, so far, the hottest day of the year.

According to the utility company's online outage map, most of the affected customers were near Sacramento Executive Airport. The outage occurred at around 6:50 p.m. and is expected to be fully restored by 7:55 p.m., according to SMUD.

SMUD

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

Temperatures on Saturday reached record numbers across the region, including in Sacramento, during what has been the first major heat wave of the season after a relatively cool start to summer following a historically wet winter in Northern California. Here is a list of cooling centers around the city.