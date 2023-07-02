Watch CBS News
Downtown Sacramento, Stockton reach record temperatures amid first major heat wave of summer

By Richard Ramos

CBS Sacramento

Saturday evening forecast: July 1, 2023
Saturday evening forecast: July 1, 2023 03:37

SACRAMENTO — Record temperatures were reached across the Sacramento region on Saturday during what has been the first major heat wave of the summer.

Downtown Sacramento reached 109 degrees, tying its decades-old record for July 1 set back in 1950. With similar conditions expected for Sunday, the city will be close to tying or breaking its July 2 record of 109 degrees.

Further south in Stockton, the city broke its 1996 record (108 degrees) for this day by also reaching a high of 109 degrees.

High temperatures were well above triple digits across the Sacramento and northern San Joaquin valleys on Saturday. Friday was officially the first 100-degree day in Sacramento since September 9, 2022 — nearly 10 months. This was the third-longest streak on state record without triple-digit heat.

The high heat began rolling into Northern California on Thursday after a relatively cool start to summer, set off by what was a historically wet winter.

Excessive heat watches are in place up and down the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys through Sunday. Here is a list of cooling centers that will be operating during this time.

Here is a look at the forecasted temperatures for Sunday and which areas could post potential record-breaking heat.

snapshot-12.jpg

