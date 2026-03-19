Natomas Unified School District teachers end strike after tentative agreement reached

A teachers' strike at the Natomas Unified School District in Sacramento ended Thursday morning, after both sides announced a tentative agreement.

"This tentative agreement is an important step toward ensuring Natomas Unified School District provides our students with the safe, stable, fully-funded schools they deserve," said Nico Vaccaro, president of the Natomas Teachers Association, said in a statement.

About 660 teachers began their strike on March 10 over multiple issues, including salaries, fully paid family health benefits and smaller class sizes. The labor stoppage was the first in the district's history.

"We appreciate the work and efforts of all involved to reach an agreement," the district said Thursday.

Details of the tentative agreement were not immediately available. The union said a "comprehensive summary" of the deal and details on the ratification vote would be shared in the coming days.

Both sides also announced that Thursday would be a transition day, with substitute teachers and the district support team on hand to supervise classrooms.

According to the California Department of Education, the district serves about 16,000 students in grades TK through 12.