NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson to be honored in hometown parade in Elk Grove

NASCAR Cup Series champion and Elk Grove native Kyle Larson will be celebrated with a championship parade in his hometown on Nov. 14, following his second career Cup title win on Sunday.

The parade, hosted by Sonoma Raceway and the City of Elk Grove, will begin at noon at Boulevard Bistro and travel east down Elk Grove Boulevard before making a right at Railroad Street and ending at Old Town Plaza, where a public ceremony will follow. The event is free and open to the public.

Larson, driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, clinched his second NASCAR Cup Series championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 2. His third-place finish was enough to top the Championship 4 field, securing team owner Rick Hendrick's 15th Cup title overall.

Larson, who grew up attending races at Sonoma Raceway, has enjoyed plenty of success at the Northern California course, Sonoma Raceway said, earning five pole awards and two wins in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 in 2021 and 2024. He's set to return to the track next summer for the 2026 Toyota/Save Mart 350, scheduled for June 28.

Tickets for next year's NASCAR weekend at Sonoma Raceway — which includes the ARCA Menards Series West race on June 26, the Xfinity Series race on June 27, and the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on June 28 — are now available. Children 12 and under get in free for the Friday and Saturday races and just $10 for Sunday's main event.

Sonoma Raceway Executive Vice President and General Manager Brian Flynn and Elk Grove city officials are also expected to take part in the celebration.

In recognition of his achievements, Nov. 22 has been declared "Kyle Larson Day" in Elk Grove, officials said.