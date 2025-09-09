DUI suspect in Napa County crash that killed 6 people had 3 prior DUI convictions

The suspected DUI driver of a minivan that crashed in Napa County on Sunday, killing six people, has been convicted of DUI three times and was on probation at the time of the crash, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash happened on Sunday evening along Pope Valley Road in northern Napa County. The California Highway Patrol said a Toyota Sienna minivan left the roadway and struck a tree. Six people were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and another occupant were airlifted to a hospital with major injuries.

As of Tuesday, two of the six men killed in the crash have been identified. The CHP said none of them had any identification on them at the time of the crash, and they believe all the men are farmworkers who lived in or near Stockton.

Loreto Ricardo Hernandez, 42, Stockton area resident Fernando Silverio, 34, Stockton area resident John Doe John Doe John Doe John Doe

The driver, identified as 53-year-old Stockton resident Norberto Celerino, was placed under arrest at the hospital on suspicion of DUI causing injury or death.

Celerino faces six counts of murder, along with six counts of gross vehicular manslaughter and a felony count of DUI causing injury with two or more prior DUI convictions, the Napa County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office told CBS News Bay Area on Tuesday that Celerino was on probation for a 2024 DUI conviction at the time of the crash and was also convicted of DUI in 2020. In addition, Celerino was in custody last week on a domestic violence case and was released after being sentenced to the county's Alternative Work Program, which allows people sentenced to jail to serve their time living at home and working in the community, spokesperson Erin Wright said.

Celerino also has a third DUI conviction from 2010. The Napa County District Attorney's Office said that since it is older than 10 years, the conviction can't be used to enhance the current charges.

Celerino's murder charges are based on a provision of California law known as a "Watson murder." A 1981 state Supreme Court decision (People v. Watson) established that drivers who show implied malice - intentionally committing an act known to be dangerous to human life - can be charged with second-degree murder instead of vehicular manslaughter.

The coroner's office said it is working to identify the remaining deceased occupants.