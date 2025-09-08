Driver in deadly Napa County crash arrested on suspicion of murder

While an arrest has been made in the Napa County crash that killed six people, investigators must now also identify the victims, none of whom were carrying identification with them, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on Pope Valley Road on Sunday night.

"We're still trying to figure out what happened," said Sgt. Andrew Barclay, PIO for Golden Gate Division, CHP. "What we know so far is just before 6 o'clock last night, our Napa area office received a call of a solo vehicle off the roadway on Pope Valley Road. Napa County Sheriff's deputies were the first to arrive on scene, and they found a Toyota Sienna minivan that had gone off the road and collided with a tree. Tragically, six individuals were pronounced deceased on scene. Two other individuals were transported to local hospitals for treatment."

The CHP identified the driver as a 53-year-old Stockton man named Norberto Cerelino. Officers at the hospital determined that Cerelino may have been under the influence at the time of the crash, the CHP said.

"The fact that six people were killed in this crash is a horrible tragedy," said Sgt. Barclay. "But it's made even worse by the fact that this was caused by an individual who chose to drive while under the influence of alcohol."

As a result, Cerelino has been arrested for murder. The CHP said it cannot talk about people's past records, but there is a provision under law known as "Watson Murder." When an individual is arrested for a DUI, they are informed about the deadly threat of driving under the influence. If they do it again and someone is killed, it is considered "implied malice," making the crime second-degree murder.

"We talk about the importance of designating a sober driver, of not driving impaired, and this is the reason why we do that," Barclay said.

While the driver has been arrested, investigators must also now identify the seven passengers of the vehicle. The CHP said none of them had identification with them.

Cerelino is currently recovering in a local hospital and will be booked into Napa County jail once he is released. Under the law, people charged with DUI murder face a possible punishment of 15 years to life and a $10,000 fine for each count, and they are not eligible for probation.