NAACP holding press conference on River Valley High's mock slave auction

The NAACP now questioning the punishment of students in that prank slave auction at a Yuba City High School.

We're expecting calls for change. But the biggest bombshell may be what happened before someone hit the record button.

What happened between some River Valley High School football players inside a locker room?

"In one of the instances, one of the young men ran to go out the door and they blocked him," said Pres. Betty Williams, with the Sacramento NAACP. "Every single one of them said, 'no' in the beginning. A 100 percent of them said, 'no' in the beginning,"

In a one-on-one interview, Williams tells CBS13 all of the black football players wanted nothing to do with the mock slave auction recording.

The viral video shows several black students in their underwear.

But the civil rights group says it wasn't willingly.

Instead, some of the players it spoke to said they just wanted to get on the field for football practice.