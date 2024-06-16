Watch CBS News
Forward progress stopped on fire that caused evacuations in Garden Valley

By Brandon Downs

EL DORADO COUNTY – A vegetation fire that sparked in El Dorado County forced evacuations and a road closure Sunday evening.

Cal Fire AEU says the fire is on the 5900 block of Mt. Murphy Road in Garden Valley. It burned four acres and crews said forward progress had been stopped.

All evacuation orders and warnings were lifted. No structures were damaged. 

The CHP Placerville said Mt. Murphy Road is closed. It's unknown when it will reopen.

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

First published on June 16, 2024 / 5:53 PM PDT

