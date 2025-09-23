North Highlands church receives grant to support its food pantry

A Sacramento area church whose food pantry serves hundreds of meals per month has been awarded a new grant.

The Murph-Emmanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church Food Distribution Center serves around 650 meals per month, but leaders say they often must close their doors early after running out of food.

With grocery chain Raley's starting a new grant program focused on infrastructure help for local food banks, the church raised its hand.

Now, the Murph-Emmanuel AME Church will get $17,500 towards its equipment and supplies.

"We are dedicated to lowering the growing number of food-insecure homes in Sacramento by providing a wide range of quality food items to our neighbors in need," said Sharon Linnette Wiggins, the food program manager, in a statement.

The church says they'll be able to increase their capacity for fresh produce, dairy, and meat, along with canned and dry goods.

A wide range of people are served by the church's food pantry, leaders say.

Murph-Emmanuel AME Church was one of 21 groups to receive the new infrastructure grant.