Mule Creek prison counselor allegedly attacked by inmate with life sentence

California prison officials say a correctional counselor was allegedly attacked by an inmate Monday morning.

Officials allege inmate James Johnson – a convicted killer – attacked the counselor as the employee was entering a housing unit at Mule Creek State Prison around 8:30 a.m., the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says.

An improvised weapon was found at the scene, officials say.

Chemical agents were deployed by prison staff to stop the attack. The counselor was taken to a hospital outside the prison after the attack, officials say, and is in good condition.

Johnson, 48, is now being held in restricted housing at the prison while the incident is investigated.

Mule Creek prison is also now on modified program for the next day as officials complete a threat assessment.

Johnson has been housed at Mule Creek prison since 2003. He is serving a life without the possibility of parole sentence for a 1997 first-degree murder case.