Mosquito Fire Containment at 38% as residents slowly return to their Georgetown homes

California Wildfires: Mosquito Fire — More than 74,000 acres burned. containment up to 34%

California Wildfires: Mosquito Fire — More than 74,000 acres burned. containment up to 34%

California Wildfires: Mosquito Fire — More than 74,000 acres burned. containment up to 34%

GEORGETOWN — As the Mosquito Fire grows to more than 76,000 acres, so does progress.

The latest numbers from CAL FIRE show containment is now at 38 percent.

On Sunday afternoon, Placer and El Dorado counties downgraded several evacuation orders and warnings in communities.

It has been days since many of these people have slept in their own beds.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office reports that more than 12,000 evacuees were able to return home.

"It's been hell," Cindy Carvello said.

While firefighters on the ground built direct control lines along parts of the fire's edge on the eastern side, fire officials say aircraft assisted above by conducting water and retardant drops.

The slow and steady rain worked in their favor which helped suppress the fire by increasing the fuel moisture.

Southwest winds also helped push the flames farther northeast and away from communities.

"I can't wait to get back in the house with my animals, and we're looking forward to sleeping in our beds tonight," Elyse Cary said.

Unfortunately, everyone is not able to return home.

El Dorado officials say 449 people are still under an evacuation order while 955 people are under an evacuation warning.

Cary thought she could return home but got turned away at a checkpoint.

The frustration is something fire officials understand but ask for more patience.

"Just because the fire may not be in that area, we still have hazard trees, we still have downed utility lines," said Kimberly Kaschalk, a fire spokesperson.

So, what goes into downgrading evacuation zones?

Utility companies and fire agencies frequently meet with law enforcement to provide intel on service and fire behavior.

Sometimes, crews might need to remove any potential for falling trees that could create roadblocks - a dangerous situation should people need to evacuate again.

"It's not just, 'Is the fire here or there?" Kaschalk said. "It's do we have the infrastructure in place to let these people go back to their homes - having what they need and being safe."

Meanwhile, appreciation posts are seen throughout the evacuation zones whether people returned home or not Sunday.

The messages to first responders are short yet powerful as neighbors try to capture their debt of gratitude.

"Thank you, the first responders," Carvello said. "Makes me cry. God bless you all."