Modesto teachers say classroom chaos, violence reaching "breaking point"

Modesto City Schools teachers say classroom destruction and violent student behavior are reaching a breaking point, and they're calling on district leaders to take action.

Photos shared with the Modesto Teachers Association show overturned desks, ripped bulletin boards and supplies scattered across the floor. Educators say they're often forced to evacuate students during outbursts and wait for help to arrive.

Modesto Teachers Association

Jennifer McGrath, president of the Modesto Teachers Association, said the problems stem from changes made after the pandemic.

"When COVID hit and the students were isolated, coming back to school was not easy, and the district had to do a lot of quick fixes to get these kids to come back," McGrath said.

Teachers say those "quick fixes" included new behavioral policies known as Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports, or PBIS, a program to keep kids in school by promoting positive behavior instead of suspending them.

McGrath said the policy is being misapplied.

"What's been happening is they get counseled, and then they would come back with a bag of chips, or they would come back with a juice box or a prize," she said. "That's rewarding them for their bad behavior."

During Monday night's board meeting, several teachers described being kicked, bitten and cursed at, while others spoke about students destroying classrooms and frightening their classmates.

McGrath said the issue has been building for years and that teachers want the district to restore clear rules and consistent consequences.

"If there's no consistency and there's no reinforcement, then your classroom becomes chaos," she said. "Some things have to change so that we can start educating again."

In a statement, Superintendent Vanessa Buitrago said the district values its teachers and is working with them to find solutions.

"Our discussions with the Modesto Teachers Association have been productive and focused on supporting students and the educators who serve them every day," Buitrago said. "We have heard our teachers' concerns about student behavior, and we want our community to know we are listening. Districts across our state and country are facing similar challenges, and we are working together to strengthen support for both students and staff."

Buitrago said the district's Be The Change initiative encourages students, families and staff to model respect, kindness and accountability.

"Families are our partners in this effort, and we ask for their continued support by talking with children about expectations, monitoring social media use, and reinforcing positive behavior at home," she said.

The superintendent added that younger students, overstimulation from social media and lingering effects of remote learning have made classroom behavior more difficult to manage.

"We face unique challenges that require more support from families, namely the expansion of Transitional Kinder programming for students who are entering our school communities at younger ages than ever before, the increasing overstimulation from social media, and the difficulty children are having adapting to school environments," Buitrago said. "Taking these current conditions into account, I cannot stress how urgently we need families right now. Together, we can ensure that every student feels safe, supported, and ready to learn."