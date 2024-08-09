Fire crews racing to contain pallet fire involving buildings in Modesto

Fire at pallet yard produces thick smoke in Modesto

MODESTO – Fire crews are working to gain control of a fire at a pallet yard that has spread to buildings in Modesto Friday night, the fire department said.

A fire at a pallet yard produced thick black smoke in Modesto Friday evening. Obtained by CBS Sacramento

The fire is burning on Janopaul Avenue, near 7th and 9th streets. The fire has produced a large column of black smoke.

Perez Pallets, located at Janopaul Avenue and Sonora Avenue, told CBS News Sacramento that the fire started at another property and into its yard. The business is family-owned.

7th and 9th street are closed while crews battle the fire.

It's unknown how the fire started.

