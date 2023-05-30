Modesto man sentenced to over 14 years in prison for child pornography

MODESTO — A Modesto man who was convicted of child pornography charges has been sentenced to over 14 months in prison.

In late 2022, Jerrid Kunkel, 27, pleaded guilty to charges of receiving and distributing child pornography. A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of California said that Kunkel received and distributed at least 600 of the illicit images through his cell phone between April 2014 and December 2017.

Junkel was sentenced Tuesday to 14 years and seven months in prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says this case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative launched in May 2006 across the U.S. by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.