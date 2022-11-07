Modesto man pleads guilty to child porn distribution

MODESTO — A Modesto man pleaded guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography over a three-and-a-half-year period, prosecutors announced Monday.

Jerrid Kunkel, 27, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of California said that Kunkel received and distributed the illicit images through his cell phone between April 2014 and December 2017.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for next February.