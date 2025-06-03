Hannah's House women and children's shelter opens in Modesto

New women's and children's shelter opens in Modesto

New women's and children's shelter opens in Modesto

New women's and children's shelter opens in Modesto

MODESTO — A new chapter is beginning for women and children in crisis as Modesto Gospel Mission officially opens Hannah's House, a 5,500-square-foot shelter designed to provide safety, stability, and dignity to families experiencing homelessness.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at the new facility on Kerr Avenue. The shelter brings 60 new emergency beds to the community, including individual family rooms that allow mothers and children to stay together.

The $3.5 million project took 16 months to complete, including six months of construction and was funded through a mix of grants and private donations.

"This was an open shell," said Jason Conway, CEO of Modesto Gospel Mission. "What we did is build a space that feels like a home when you walk in."

Hannah's House features bedrooms, bathrooms, and shared living spaces, with entire rooms set aside for families. Conway says preserving that sense of family is key to recovery and healing.

According to the latest Point-in-Time Count, 41% of Stanislaus County's homeless population is women. Youth under 18 make up 19% of that group.

Natasha Bonner, one of the first women set to move in, shared her journey during the ceremony.

"I would go from bus to different cities," she said. "It's just beautiful to see us go from one place to another so more people can come out as a community and get help."

With the addition of Hannah's House, Modesto Gospel Mission now operates 120 shelter beds. The facility will open next week.