Meet the Glow Riders, Modesto's new professional baseball team

The name for Modesto's new Pioneer League baseball team has been revealed: Meet the Modesto Glow Riders.

Main Street Baseball, the owners of the new franchise, announced the team's name on Monday.

A total of nine finalists for the new team's name were being voted on. The other names included the Bombers, the Harvesters, the Cherry Bombers, the Monster Trucks, the Road Hogs, the Golden Goats, the 99ers, and the Graffiti.

Monday's announcement of the new team's name.

Glow Riders games are expected to start next spring.

The games will be played at John Thurman Field, which was vacated by the Modesto Nuts after nearly 80 years.

Modesto city officials say about a million dollars in upgrades will go into John Thurman Field.