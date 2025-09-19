Watch CBS News
Modesto to hold naming contest for new Pioneer League baseball team

Modesto is welcoming Main Street Baseball and the Pioneer League to the city.

With the Modesto Nuts, a Minor League Single-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, leaving town, the city has a new tenant for John Thurman Field.

Last week, Modesto city council voted to approve an agreement with the independent Pioneer League for five years – with an option to extend for three more years.

An official welcoming press conference was held by city and league officials Thursday.

Games are expected to start next spring. According to Modesto City Councilmember Chris Ricci, there will be a community contest to name the team.

The city will put nearly a million dollars into upgrades at John Thurman Field while the new team pays $120,000 a year in rent.

The Nuts – who have called Modesto home for nearly 80 years but are relocating to San Bernardino next season – are holding a garage sale this Sunday, saying absolutely "everything must go." That includes items from jerseys to operational equipment.

