Dog dies in 2-alarm house fire on Gayle Avenue in Modesto, firefighters say

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

MODESTO – Fire crews called a two-alarm fire after responding to a house fire in Modesto on Wednesday morning. 

The Modesto Fire Department received a call about a fire around 5:20 a.m. along Gayle Avenue. 

What the crews found was smoke coming from the garage. But the fire department said the fire quickly spread to the home.

Firefighters said a dog died in the fire, and no other injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

