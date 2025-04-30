Dog dies in 2-alarm house fire on Gayle Avenue in Modesto, firefighters say
MODESTO – Fire crews called a two-alarm fire after responding to a house fire in Modesto on Wednesday morning.
The Modesto Fire Department received a call about a fire around 5:20 a.m. along Gayle Avenue.
What the crews found was smoke coming from the garage. But the fire department said the fire quickly spread to the home.
Firefighters said a dog died in the fire, and no other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.