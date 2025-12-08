Man convicted in 2022 killing of Modesto DoorDash driver, faces life in prison

A man was convicted of murder in the 2022 killing of a DoorDash driver in Modesto, authorities announced on Monday.

The Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office said in a press statement that a jury convicted 50-year-old Mario Esparza of second-degree murder with the use of a firearm. He is facing life in prison, the DA's Office said.

On April 18, 2022, 56-year-old Andrew Satavu was working as a DoorDash driver in the area of Gardenia Road in Modesto and had just completed a delivery when he was shot multiple times while in his vehicle. Police said officers who responded to calls of shots fired found Satavu in the driver's seat of his car, suffering from nine gunshot wounds, the DA's Office said.

Modesto said detectives used surveillance footage to identify Esparza as the suspect. The California Highway Patrol arrested Esparza on May 11, 2022, on Interstate Highway 405 near Carson. The DA's Office said Esparza was in the process of fleeing to Mexico, but detectives were able to arrest him before he could cross the border.

Esparza eventually confessed to the shooting during an interview with a police detective and revealed where he had hidden the murder weapon, the DA's Office said.

Neighbors said Satavu was delivering for DoorDash in retirement to help support his family. He left behind a wife and five children.

Esparza was scheduled to be sentenced on January 5.