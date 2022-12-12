At-risk missing Stockton woman, 90, located in downtown Sacramento

STOCKTON – A missing 90-year-old Stockton woman was located in downtown Sacramento on Monday

Stockton police say Betsy Brotby left her north Stockton home early Sunday afternoon to go to Kohl's but never came home. That night, police say Brotby appears to have stopped at a store in the Calaveras County community of Altaville and asked a clerk for directions back to Stockton.

Police say Brotby's car – a silver 2018 Honda CRV with the license plate number 8ETJ246 – was spotted in El Dorado Hills around 3 a.m. Monday.

A family member confirmed to CBS Sacramento Monday afternoon that Brotby's car had broken down. She ended up in downtown Sacramento and went into a store where was able to contact her family to alert them to her location so they could pick her up.

Brotby was considered at-risk to due having a condition that may cause her to become lost and confused, police say.