Mild weather continues into the weekend. When can we expect it to change?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - After a cooler-than-normal week, temperatures will stay below average through the weekend with a gradual warming trend by Sunday and more thunderstorm activity for the Sierra.

It has been noticeably cool this week as highs have averaged in the low-mid 80s. Into the weekend, temperatures will stay consistent to what we have been seeing with Sunday being the warmest day of the weekend.

Around Sacramento on Saturday, temperatures will start off in the upper 50s, quickly warming to the 70s through the afternoon before we hit highs in the low 80s.

This time of the year, Sacramento's average high is in the low 90s. Leaving us running about 5-15 degrees below average.

Sacramento weekend forecast

Saturday will be a cooler day across the region with more sunshine. We'll stay dry all day with a few breezes up to 15 MPH through the afternoon and evening.

As for Sunday, a few clouds will begin to build in but won't affect the day. Mostly sunny skies with similar temperatures to Saturday. Highs in the low 80s.

Foothills weekend forecast

For the foothills, expect mostly sunny skies all weekend with cooler-than-normal temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday. A bit breezy during the afternoon and evening with breezes around 5-10 MPH. A beautiful weekend for any outdoor plans you may have.

Sierra weekend forecast

As for the Sierra, mostly sunny during the day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday and Sunday. Through the late afternoon, a few isolated thunderstorms may develop mainly over the Sierra Crest and Shasta County mountains. We're not expecting these to be big rainmakers because of how dry the atmosphere is, but some spots may get up to .25'' of moisture.

Bay Area weekend forecast

As for the Bay Area and Delta, mostly sunny and breezy through the weekend. Highs will be cool in the 60s for the Bay Area and in the low 80s across the Delta. During the afternoon and evening, a few wind gusts could be up to 20-35 MPH, especially along the coast.

As we look ahead to next week, an upper low and trough develops over northern California keeping an onshore flow in place. This will allow our temperatures to stay cooler than average for the beginning of next week. By Wednesday, models show a slight warming trend building in allowing our highs to get back into the 90s by the end of next week in Sacramento.

Stay with the First Alert Weather team as we keep you updated!