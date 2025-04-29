Former 4-star recruit Mikey Williams commits to Shaq and Bibby-led Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO — A day after NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal was announced as the new general manager of the Sacramento State men's basketball program, former 4-star recruit Mikey Williams was confirmed to have committed to the university.

ESPN's Shams Charania first reported Tuesday that Williams has transferred from UCF, where he played 18 games last season, to play for the Sac State Hornets under Shaq as well as new head coach and former Sacramento Kings star Mike Bibby.

Sources within Sacramento State's athletic department confirmed the move to CBS News Sacramento.

Confirmed: Former 4-star guard Mikey Williams has committed to the Hornets



Averaged 5.1 PPG in 18 games for UCF



Williams, orginally enrolled to Memphis in the fall of 2023, taking online classes, but never practice with the team.



He faced nine felony charges after a shooting… https://t.co/vbeyCqZg8k — Jake Gadon (@JakeGadon_TV) April 29, 2025

During the 2024-25 season at UCF, Williams averaged 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists.

He originally enrolled at Memphis in the fall of 2023, taking online classes, but never practiced with the team. He faced nine felony charges after a shooting near his home in San Diego in 2023, leading to his absence.

However, he reached a plea deal in November 2023, securing that he would not have to face jail time and could return to basketball.

Williams is the latest big name to be attached to the revamped Hornets. Back in March, shortly after Bibby was announced as the program's new head coach, Shaq's son Shaqir O'Neal was confirmed to be the first acquisition made by the Bibby-led Hornets.