Former Kings star Mike Bibby to be next head basketball coach at Sac State, reports say

SACRAMENTO — Former Sacramento Kings star Mike Bibby has reached a deal to become the next head coach at Sacramento State, ESPN first reported Monday.

According to ESPN, the deal was negotiated "in recent days" between Bibby's agent and the university. Exact details of that detail have not been released.

This will be Bibby's first head coaching job at the collegiate level after having spent six years (2013-2019) coaching at his alma mater Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix, Arizona.

Bibby was drafted by the Vancouver Grizzlies in 1998 and went on to play 14 seasons in the NBA, seven of which came with Sacramento after he was traded to the Kings in 2001 in a swap for Jason Williams.

Sacramento State is in the middle of an attempt to jump its football program to the Football Bowl Subdivision, the highest level in college football. The school announced last December the hiring of former UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion as the school's next head football coach.

Amid this push is an ongoing effort to not only upgrade the school's football stadium but also other sports facilities including basketball.

In February, Sac State President Luke Wood sat down with CBS Sacramento to discuss the university's athletics' future and said work on the school's basketball facility would be done in April, ahead of the fall start to the new season.

During the 2024-25 season, the Hornets posted an overall record of 7-25. The Hornets finished last in the Big Sky Conference with a record of 3-15 in conference play.