Watch CBS News
Local News

Pool raft no match for dangerous American River rapids, sheriff's office says

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

Two people found themselves needing to be rescued after their inflatable vessel hit dangerous rapids along the South Fork of the American River over the weekend.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says rescue crews were called out to the notorious "Meatgrinder" rapid area of the river on Sunday.

Two friends were reported to have been stranded after their vessel, a swimming pool raft, had hit several rocks on the rapids and started deflating. The people were visiting from out of the area, deputies say.

On Sunday, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office received a call for assistance from two subjects who were stranded on...

Posted by El Dorado County Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 9, 2025

Deputies, a Cal Fire crew, and county parks river patrol units all responded to help in the rescue. After giving the friends some safety gear, the pair was taken to safety.

The Meatgrinder stretch of the South Fork of the American River is rated as a Class III+ rapid, an intermediate difficulty level that requires a craft specifically designed for whitewater rafting. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.