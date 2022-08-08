Watch CBS News
McKinney Fire now 40% contained, nearly 90 homes destroyed

SISKIYOU COUNTY -- Although firefighters say they are making progress, the McKinney Fire continues to spread in Siskiyou County.

Cal Fire says the deadly wildfire in northern California has scorched more than 60,000 acres. As of Sunday morning, it is 40% contained. 

The fire, which started on July 29 in the Klamath National Forest, has claimed the lives of four people and destroyed nearly 90 homes. The wildfire is the largest in California so far this year. 

The Klamath River community remains under an evacuation order. 

First published on August 7, 2022 / 6:09 PM

