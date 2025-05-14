Men's homeless shelter in Marysville helping people get back on track

MARYSVILLE – An adult men's shelter in Marysville is making big waves in the lives of people who want to get back on track.

At Twin Cities Rescue Mission, men are getting a second chance and paying it forward. The shelter isn't just rebuilding lives, it's strengthening the community.

"All of the things I've taken in my life, I get to give back. So that's a great feeling," said Frankie Hughes, manager of Twin Cities Rescue Mission.

But nine months ago, Hughes was homeless.

"I was living in a ditch, I was at the bottom. I had no place to go. I came here, they brought me in, and saved my life," he said.

He now lives and works at the adult men's shelter in Marysville.

"If somebody's over here struggling, they have somebody to talk to," Hughes said.

With 46 beds and some overflow, the men have built a sense of camaraderie.

"We're brothers, real talk. Every single one of these guys," said a shelter mate.

Funded by donations, the shelter requires its residents to be sober. The mission takes in individuals who are down on their luck or have a drug or alcohol problem, and then helps them get and stay clean.

"Most people said it would just be the rain that would draw them in and when California's good weather hits again, they'd be gone. I haven't found that to be the case. They come here, feel the spirit of god, their lives are being changed and they want to stay," said the executive director of Twin Cities Rescue Mission, Aaron Walrath.

"Coming from where I came from, and being on drugs, and the person I was, to where I get to see people thrive, it's huge. It's a blessing and I can't put it into words; I don't have that kind of vocabulary. It's just amazing," Hughes said.

The men who live at the shelter go out into the community to give back, whether that be mowing lawns, removing graffiti, or, most recently, fundraising for fallen Marysville Police Officer Osmar Rodarte.

After doing odd jobs in the community, the men raised $1,500.

"Guys that actually have nothing, honestly, raised money for a fallen officer's family when they used to be enemies of law enforcement," Walrath said.

The mission also does outreach work, feeding up to 3,000 people per month. Nearby Motor Park, once overwhelmed by drug paraphernalia and run-down basketball hoops, is now a place dozens of families enjoy each day.

"I used to live across the street from that park for nine years before I lost my home and went homeless, and I've never seen people there. Just homeless people and drugs. And now you see people running around there with their little kids," Hughes said.

"It breaks your heart because some of these men are grown men and have never heard, 'Hey, good job' or 'I love you,' or a pat on the back. So when we get out in the community and they see our good work, to hear a 'good job son' is so big for a lot of these guys," Walrath said.

Twin Cities Rescue Mission says they plan to work with the county next year to expand and convert the back lot into a women's shelter.