Fallen Marysville police officer Osmar Rodarte remembered at celebration of life

WHEATLAND – A celebration of life was held Tuesday for Marysville police officer Osmar Rodarte, who was shot and killed while on duty last month.

Rodarte was fatally shot while serving a search warrant in Olivehurst. The Yuba County Sheriff's Office says it was part of a multi-year investigation into a transnational drug trafficking operation, one of around 20 search warrants that were being served that day across multiple counties.

The man accused of shooting Rodarte was killed in an exchange of gunfire.

Rodarte was an Army veteran who had been on the job for two years. He was only 27 years old and was also a husband and father.

Tuesday's ceremony took place at the Hard Rock Live along Forty Mile Road in Wheatland. It was open to the public.

Following the services, law enforcement officers escorted Ofc. Rodarte to a family-only gathering in Citrus Heights where he will be laid to rest.

The community was invited to line the streets of Highway 65 to pay their respects.