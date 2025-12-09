Remains found near Roseville in 1986 identified as missing Sacramento County woman

Remains found nearly four decades ago have finally been identified as those of a woman reported missing in 1982.

Marjorie Linehan was reported missing in October 1982 out of Sacramento County. She was 49 years old at the time.

Part of a human skull was later found along Dry Creek near Booth Road outside of Roseville in February 1986. Investigators weren't able to identify the remains with the technology available at the time.

The Placer County Cold Case Team has since been taking advantage of advancements in DNA technology to re-examine old cases.

On Tuesday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office announced that DNA analysis found the remains belonged to Linehan.

No foul play was suspected at the time of Linehan's disappearance, and no cause of death can be determined from the partial remains.