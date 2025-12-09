Watch CBS News
Local News

Remains found near Roseville in 1986 identified as missing Sacramento County woman

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

Remains found nearly four decades ago have finally been identified as those of a woman reported missing in 1982.

Marjorie Linehan was reported missing in October 1982 out of Sacramento County. She was 49 years old at the time.

Part of a human skull was later found along Dry Creek near Booth Road outside of Roseville in February 1986. Investigators weren't able to identify the remains with the technology available at the time.

The Placer County Cold Case Team has since been taking advantage of advancements in DNA technology to re-examine old cases.

On Tuesday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office announced that DNA analysis found the remains belonged to Linehan.

No foul play was suspected at the time of Linehan's disappearance, and no cause of death can be determined from the partial remains. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue