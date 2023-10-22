Man shot in Stockton early Sunday morning
STOCKTON - A man was shot in Stockton early Sunday morning.
According to the Stockton Police Department, at around 1 a.m., the 35-year-old male victim was near the intersection of Hammer Lane and Lorraine Avenue when he was confronted by someone who shot him and then stole his property.
The victim was transported to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
