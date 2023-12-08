Man hit, killed by vehicle in Tuolumne County

SONORA - A man died after was hit by a vehicle late Thursday night on Highway 108 Tuolumne County, the CHP said.

Shortly before midnight, officers responded to Highway 108 west of Sullivan Creek Road after a man was hit by a vehicle.

Officers said the driver a 2012 Ford Expedition, a 41-year-old woman from Sonora, was driving east on Highway 108 when the man stepped into the road.

The woman's vehicle struck the man and he died at the scene, the CHP said.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the collision.

The man's identification has not been released at this time.