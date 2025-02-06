Man found dead in vehicle that plunged into Sacramento River near Walnut Grove

SACRAMENTO – A man was found dead in a vehicle that plunged into the Sacramento River near Walnut Grove on Monday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP and Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of River and Twin Cities roads around 6 p.m. Monday for reports that a car crashed into the river.

Authorities said they believed one person was inside the vehicle, a BMW.

The search was called off Monday night and the car was located on Tuesday. But water conditions delayed pulling it out of the water.

By Thursday morning, the car was pulled from the river and a man was found dead in the driver's seat. He has not been identified at this time.

Volunteer diver Juan Heredia helped authorities locate the vehicle.