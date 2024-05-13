Volunteer diver finds bodies to bring closure to 2 Central Valley families

Diver speaks on finding bodies in two separate missing person searches in Central Valley

Diver speaks on finding bodies in two separate missing person searches in Central Valley

Diver speaks on finding bodies in two separate missing person searches in Central Valley

MERCED COUNTY - Volunteer diver Juan Heredia found the body of a 15-year-old student in Stockton back in March. He is now being credited with finding the body of Brenda Duran, who went missing in the San Joaquin River last week.

Duran went into the water to save her children Friday, and her body was discovered by Heredia Saturday afternoon.

Heredia's family is also his team. Fully geared and ready to dive into the Merced River, he never goes in without a kiss from his wife and daughter.

Heredia, who lives in Stockton, said he does this because he wants to use his 28 years of diving experience to bring families closure.

They set up shop on the banks of the Merced River Monday morning with their oxygen tanks and gear, now looking for another person who was swept away by fast-moving waters — just 48 hours after finding Duran's body.

"Suddenly, I get away from the branch and Brenda was there," he said. "Yesterday or Saturday when I was trying to find Brenda, the visibility was zero."

Heredia said his diving gear was still wet when he got the call to come help in Merced County.

"You can be in open water. You can be a scuba diver. You can be a dive master. You can be an instructor," he said. "But when, you know, your dives are in the ocean, where you have good visibility, believe me, this is not the same."

Heredia, who is originally from Argentina, is a real estate agent from 9 to 5, not a diver. He trains and practices on the side, and is still a certified professional with 28 years of diving experience.

He said that despite his day job, he can't have his skills and tools just collecting dust.

"I feel that I know what I'm doing, I have experience, I'm a professional and I feel I have to put my work to them," he said.

But he also knows the risks.

Multiple sheriff's offices have worked with Heredia to find those who go in and never come out. They say they are concerned about his safety too and don't want to have to go in and rescue two people.

"I'm running a risk I know, but you know, I want to get something sooner for the family," he said.

There is a reward the family is offering for finding their loved one, but Juan says he or his team are not accepting it. They do this because they want to bring closure.

One thing Heredia told CBS13 is that they raised around $11,000 for the family of 15-year-old Xavier Martinez, a Stagg High School student who was his first recovery.

He said that if he's called, he'll answer.

In Merced County, the sheriff's office said that they are closing the river at the end of the day Monday.