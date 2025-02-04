Search on after car seen plunging into Sacramento River near Walnut Grove

Search on after driver crashes into Sacramento River

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Search teams are looking for the driver who reportedly plunged into the Sacramento River Monday near Walnut Grove.

The crash was first reported just before 6 p.m. near River and Twin Cities roads.

Authorities say they believe at least one person was inside when the vehicle, a BMW, went into the water.

The search effort Monday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office also reported that a passerby saw the car in the water and took a video showing a person inside.

Search teams were out through the night trying to locate the vehicle. A sheriff's office patrol boat responded to the scene using sonar to try and locate the vehicle, while another boat from the Walnut Grove Fire Department also responded to try and find the car using magnets.

The effort was called off by Monday night, but California Highway Patrol noted that the search would resume Tuesday morning.