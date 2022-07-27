Man convicted of shooting, killing Modesto boy facing life in prison

MODESTO — A Riverbank man is now facing life in prison after being convicted in the 2017 killing of a young boy.

The incident happened back on Oct. 28, 2017. That day, 5-year-old Xavier Smith was playing in his family's garage with a 6-year-old friend along Lake Park Court.

Robert Earl Davis, Jr., was a passenger in a car that drove into the neighborhood. He was armed with an AR-15 assault rifle, prosecutors say, and started spraying several houses with bullets.

Xavier and his friend were caught in the gunfire. Medics got to the scene and started life-saving measures, but the boy soon died from his injuries.

The 6-year-old friend was hospitalized and made a full recovery.

Davis was later arrested after a three-month investigation by the Modesto Police Department. Two other alleged accomplices were also arrested.

The Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday that Davis had been convicted of first-degree premeditated murder and premeditated attempted murder. It took the jury two days of deliberation before reaching the verdict after a three-week trial.

Davis' sentencing is set for Sept. 7 and he's facing 77 years to life in state prison.