Watch CBS News
Local News

Man convicted of shooting, killing Modesto boy facing life in prison

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

MODESTO — A Riverbank man is now facing life in prison after being convicted in the 2017 killing of a young boy. 

The incident happened back on Oct. 28, 2017. That day, 5-year-old Xavier Smith was playing in his family's garage with a 6-year-old friend along Lake Park Court. 

Robert Earl Davis, Jr., was a passenger in a car that drove into the neighborhood. He was armed with an AR-15 assault rifle, prosecutors say, and started spraying several houses with bullets. 

Xavier and his friend were caught in the gunfire. Medics got to the scene and started life-saving measures, but the boy soon died from his injuries. 

The 6-year-old friend was hospitalized and made a full recovery. 

Davis was later arrested after a three-month investigation by the Modesto Police Department. Two other alleged accomplices were also arrested. 

The Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday that Davis had been convicted of first-degree premeditated murder and premeditated attempted murder. It took the jury two days of deliberation before reaching the verdict after a three-week trial. 

Davis' sentencing is set for Sept. 7 and he's facing 77 years to life in state prison. 

First published on July 27, 2022 / 9:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.